ICAI conducted 1-day seminar on union budget

Aurangabad:

The city branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Tax Practitioners’ Association (TPA) and Goods and Service Tax Practitioners' Association of Maharashtra (GSTPAM) jointly organised one-day seminar on union Budget 2023 at ICAI Bhavan, on Saturday.

Commissioner CGST Manoj Kumar Rajak was the chief guest for the inaugural session while Managing director of Endress Hauser Automation and Instrumentation Pvt Ltd (Waluj) Sriram Narayanan and GSTPM president adv Sunil Khushlani were the guests of honor.

The chief guest focused on major points in union Budget of the current year 2023. Sriram Narayanan drew attention towards green technologies and sustainability.

After inauguration, CA Abhijit Modi, adv Dinesh Tambde, CA Aditya Seema Pradeep and CA Hiral Shah guided the participants. City branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal said that Cas, lawyers and tax consultants attended the seminar. CAs Ranjeet Kumar Agrawal, Umesh Sharma, Ganesh Bhalerao, Amol Godha, Rupali Bothara and TPA vice president adv Suraj Nagare and Shaikh Irfan were present. Study Circle chairman CA Aloke Singh and others were took efforts to make this seminar successful.