ICAI meet on entrepreneurship needs and challenges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the WIRC of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) organised a half-day seminar on Entrepreneurship Needs and Challenges here at ICAI Bhawan, recently.

Central Council Member and faculty CA Dr Rajkumar Adukia focused on the importance of entrepreneurship needs and challenges in chartered accountants profession. He urged students to focus on studies. He also guided members and industrialists about how to overcome challenges in practice as well as in service and in the day to day business.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao also spoke. A total of 100 members and students were present.

The local branch vice-chairperson CA Rupali Bothara, secretary CA Mahesh Indani, treasurer CA Kedar Pande, WICASA chairman CA Amol Godha and past chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal were present.

The ICAI participated in the Lokmat Education fair organised by Lokmat Media at Lokmat Bhawan recently. CA Dr Rajkumar Adukia and secretary CA Mahesh Indani spoke about CA course structure and its importance to the society and guided many students how to pursue CA course, during the fair.