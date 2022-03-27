ICSI holds Study Circle meeting

Aurangabad, March 27:

The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducted a Study Circle meeting at its seminar hall on Sunday for Company Secretaries and CS students on 'Interplay and Interpretation of some critical sections of Companies Act, 2013 vis-a-vis SEBI Regulations'.

Practising CS Ishan Takalkar guided the participants. CS Paresh Deshpande was also present. The session was very interactive, knowledgeable and many grey areas of the sections of the Act and regulations were covered by the speaker with some practical examples.

Chairperson of the chapter CS Samruddhi Lunawat felicitated the speaker with a ‘Shaheed Ki Beti Certificate,’ a unique initiative of ICSI. Senior members and past chairmen of the chapter were present. Subhash Bappi Sinha conducted the proceedings while CS Kranti Magar proposed a vote of thanks.