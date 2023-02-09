Idol installed at My World - My Pride’

Aurangabad

An idol was installed in the temple amid a grand procession at Manjit Pride Group’s ‘My World - My Pride’ project on Thursday. A Kalasharohan Mahotsav was also organised on the occasion in which the customers and the residents had gathered in large numbers. The Mahotsav will continue even on February 10 and the people can take advantage of this unique opportunity. On Friday, the houses of the My World - Phase - 2 will be handed over to the customers by the Manjeet Pride Group director and CREDAI president Nitin Bagadiya. Various programmes were organised in the memory of Dr Venuprasad Madhulalji Bagadiya, Dharamsinghji Rajpal, Dr Omprakash Ratanlalji Agrawal and Ramchandra Sakharam Rithe.

The organisers have appealed to the people to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Director Bagadiya said, the group is handing over the beautiful and luxurious houses in My World - My Pride phase - 2 project at the given time. Excellent construction, transparency perfect planning is the unique feature of the project.