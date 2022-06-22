IDY celebration at Wockhardt School

Aurangabad, June 22: The International Day of Yoga was celebrated at Wockhardt Global School with great enthusiasm and zeal. Students from classes VI to XII took part in the celebration.

The theme for the IDY 2022 is 'Yoga for Humanity'. In her inaugural speech, principal Uma Mohandas emphasized the importance of Yoga and physical exercises in daily life.

A group of students performed several standing and sitting asanas. They help in improving concentration and in attaining inner peace. Yoga helps a person improve life physically, mentally and spiritually as well. The celebration was marked by an Inter-house Yoga competition as group and individual performances. The state-level Yoga winner, Dhanashree of Std. X demonstrated some difficult Yoga poses.