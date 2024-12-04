IFS Officer Suryakant Mankawar retires

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A distinguished Indian Forest Service officer and Deputy Conservator of Forests Shri Suryakant Mankawar, retired on November 30, after 37 years of exemplary service. Known for his commitment to forest conservation and wildlife protection, he held key roles like Divisional Forest Officer and Assistant Conservator of Forests, serving across Vidarbha and Marathwada.

A farewell ceremony organized by the city’s Forest Department saw heartfelt tributes from officers and staff, reflecting on his impactful career recently. Known for his dedication, he led efforts to remove 2,550 acres of encroachments, halt wildlife poaching, and dismantle illegal sawmills. As Nanded DFO, he spearheaded Maharashtra's top-ranking 33 cr. Plantation Scheme and increased tree cover by 400 hectares. His strict action against smugglers and sand mafias earned accolades throughout his career.