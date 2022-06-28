Illegal possession of house, cash and jewellery stolen

Aurangabad, June 28:

A case has been registered against six people in the Chawani police station for stealing Rs 35,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh while taking illegal possession of a house with fake documents. The incident happened between January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 in the Guddiguddam area of Cantonment.

A case has been registered against Asiya Begum Ahmed Khan Pathan, Ahmed Khan Pathan Babu Khan (32), Uneja Farhhin Jahir Khan Pathan, Ashmira Ahmed Khan Pathan, Sumera ahmed Khan Pathan and Umera Shaikh Jaleel Shaikh (Bharatnagar, Garkheda area). According to police, Shaikh Mohammed Naiem Wali Mohammed (Guddiguddam) and the culprits are relatives. Shaikh Mohammed owns a house and a flour mill in Bharatnagar.

The culprits prepared fake documents and took illegal possession of the house and flour mill. They also stole Rs 35,000 and jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Mohammed had lodged a complaint with the district magistrate. The court directed the Chawani police to register a case and investigate the complaint. Accordingly, on June 27, a case was registered against the accused at the Chawani police. PSI S Kedar is further investigating the case.