Illegal possession of pistol, cartridges on rise

Aurangabad

Crime branch police arrested five persons for possessing pistols and cartridges illegally in the past three days. The police seized 3 pistols and 7 cartridges. Cases have been registered with Cidco Kranti Chowk and Waluj MIDC police stations, said PI Avinash Aghav.

Crime branch team arrested notorious goon Imran Mohammad Latif with a pistol and five live cartridges in Cidco on October 16. Two days later, a police team led by PSI Kalyan Shelke arrested goons Sonu alias Pandhrya Ramkumar Ghusar (Chunabhatti, Gandhinagar) and Ajay Damodar Narwade (Pushpanagari) in Central Bus Stand area and seized a country-made revolver, bike (MH 20 ER 4915), all amounting to Rs 1.10 lakh from them. A case has been registered against them with Kranti Chowk police station.

In another police action, the police team led by PSI Amol Maske arrested gambling den owners Balaji Tainat (Ekrukha, Teesgaon Shivar and Ganesh Sonawane (Mhada Colony, Teesgaon Shivar) in Teesgaon area. They were possessing one pistol and two live cartridges.

The police actions were executed under the guidance of PI Aghav, by PSI Shelke, Maske, ASI Shaikh Habib, Ramesh Gaikwad, Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunke, Sanjay Gawande, Sanjay Muley, Nitin Deshmukh, Sandeep Sanap, Satish Jadhav, Sudhakar Misal, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Vitthal Sure, Taterao Singare and others.