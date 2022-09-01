Illicit liquor worth Rs 1.5L seized

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

The anti-illicit liquor squad of the city police seized illicit liquor worth Rs 1.57 lakh at various places in the city, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

The squad led by API Dnyaneshwar Avghad nabbed a bootlegger Ramesh Shinde (Sangharshnagar, Mukundwadi) while he was taking the liquor on his motorcycle. Similarly, Eknath Sampatrao Jadhav was caught will selling liquor illegally at Visharantinagar, Mukundwadi. Similarly, action was taken against Ganesh Maniklal Jaiswal (High Court Colony, Satara). Cases were lodged with Mukundwadi, Pundliknagar and Osmanpura police stations.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by API Avghad, Manoj Naik, Sunil Jadhav, Parshuram Sonune, Nitesh Surdarde, Abhijeet Gaikwad and Aarti Kusale.