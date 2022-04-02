IMA condemns suicide of female doctor in Rajasthan

No one should lose their life due to pressure

Aurangabad, April 2:

The Aurangabad branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has protested against the suicide of a female doctor in Rajasthan. Paying homage to Dr Archana Jain, the doctors expressed their anger over her being a victim of law and order and appealed to the organization to help such doctors in future.

The protest was held on Saturday at IMA hall. Office bearers of Maharashtra sales and representative association along with IMA, expressed their concern over the treatment to doctors by the society. Doctors take care of society. Treat the patient regardless of their own lives. The same doctors always have to face inconveniences to protect themselves and fulfill social needs. Experts say the treatment of doctors by the political and administrative system has created a feeling of dissatisfaction among doctors and is not conducive to social health. The tragedy with Dr Jain was caused by law enforcement officers acting arbitrarily.

The IMA is always on the lookout for such incidents and seeks out legal action to prevent attacks on doctors, Dr Ujwala Dahiphale said. IMA president Dr Sachin Fadnis, treasurer Dr Vikas Deshmukh, former president Dr Santosh Ranjalkar, Dr Yashwant Gade, Dr Sanjeev Savji, Dr Kuldeep Singh Raul, vice president Anupam Takalkar, joint secretary Dr Arun Marwale and doctors throughout the district were present.