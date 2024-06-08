IMA, JDN demands probe in NEET controvery

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: City branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Junior Doctors Network (JDN) demanded a thorough probe into the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result controversy.

It may be noted that a controversy erupted across the country as 67 candidates scored out of marks in NEET. The NEET has total of 720 marks.

Since there is a negative marking, the members of IMA and JDN felt that it was not possible to obtain out of marks for such a large number of students.

The scoring of 100 per cent marks by the students raises serious concerns as the test decides one’s future in the medical field. The IMA and JDN demanded a probe into the matter.

IMA secretary Dr Vikas Dehsmukh said that irregularities cannot be denied on the basis of students scoring 701, 718 marks.

“IMA is with aspiring doctors. The probe should be done against those who are guilty in the case. If required, NEET should be conducted again,” he added.

JDN city unit president Dr Shivaji Pole said that 67 students got 720 out of 720 marks while others received 718 and 719. Therefore, JDN through IMA demanded the Government to probe the matter.