IMA rescues Pimpalgaon village amid conjunctivitis epidemic

Aao Gao Chale project: Eye checkups and distribution of medication

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) team has extended crucial medical assistance to the adopted village of Pimpalgaon, which is currently facing a conjunctivitis epidemic. The IMA team conducted comprehensive eye checkups and distributed vital eye drops and medications to the residents under the ‘Aao Gaon Chale’ project.

They also undertook a public awareness campaign to dispel misconceptions surrounding the conjunctivitis outbreak. Additionally, the IMA team conducted a Comprehensive Blood Count (CBC) for female residents to assess the prevalence of anemia in the village.

The IMA team's efforts have been instrumental in making a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of the residents of Pimpalgaon. Dr Yashwant Gade, president of IMA Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, stated that the IMA is committed to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare to communities in need.

Secretary Dr Anupam Takalkar, added that the team is determined to continue working towards the betterment of public health in Pimpalgaon and all the adopted villages. Dr Archana Bhandekar, Dr Rajeev Mundada, Dr Yogesh Lakkas, Dr Anjali Gade, Dr Asawaree Takalkar, Dr Sambhaji Chintle, and Dr Prafull Jatale took efforts.