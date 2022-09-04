Immersion of hundreds of Ganesh idols

Aurangabad, Sep 4:

Social activists of Vishalnagar immersed the damaged Ganesh idols left by shopkeepers on the road from Gajanan Maharaj Mandir to Seven Hill in the immersion well of Shivajinagar on Sunday.

Every year more than a hundred shops selling Ganesh idols are set up on the road from Gajanan Maharaj Mandir to Seven Hill. Some idols from these shopkeepers break during transportation or handling. This year, nearly 100 to 150 such Ganesh idols were left on the streets. Liquor bottles thrown by drunkards were also lying near these idols, which had been abandoned for four days. Shiv Sena minority division activists Akhil Sheikh, Sagar Navghare, Akash Deore, Rohit Pakhere and others collected such idols and immersed them on Sunday.