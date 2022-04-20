Importance of 3D in software projects: Medha Deshpande

Aurangabad, April 20:

Medha Deshpande of Export Global Solutions Company advised the students to work in a software project recognizing the importance of 3D in documentation, domain knowledge and discipline. She was speaking at a program organized in the computer science department of Saraswati Bhuvan Science College.

Deshpande said, requirement gathering is the first and most important step in the software development life cycle. Requirement domain knowledge should be taken before starting any project. She also gave detailed information about documentation knowledge and resolved the doubts of the students. Principal Dr BS Nagtilak, deputy principal Dr DD Kayande, RS Parkhe, Amol Zalte, Sarvesh Kataria, Chaitali Kulkarni and others were present.