IMS felicitates students selected for top B-schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IMS-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) organised ‘Achievers’ Meet 2023’ to felicitate students who were selected for admissions to top management institutions like Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Management Development Institute (MDI) of the country.

Pritesh Vyas (Center Director) felicitated over 35 superachievers. Vyas shared that in the results declared so far, 35 IMS-Chh. Sambhajinagar students have made it to the prestigious IIMs and A category Business Schools of the country. In the results declared to date, one student has made it to IIM–Ahmedabad – four to IIM Lucknow – three to IIM Indore, one to IIM Kozhikode and 16 to New IIMs.

Some of the top final selects include – Rohan Gaikwad, Naman Sanghavi, Shreyas Raibole, Dhananjay Patil, Vaishnavi Wasalwar, Yashraj Mohrir, Dipesh Agrawal, Krishna Mantri, Anshita Bothra, Kalpesh Solunke, Sumedh Shelke, Aditya Sable, Nimish Nanotkar, Abhishek Kabra, Himanshu Salunke, Prithvirajsingh Rajput, Binitha Baby, Prathamesh Dungu, Pooja Agrawal, Neha Jagdale, Gargi Deshmukh, Sarthak Sutavane, Chinmay Deshmukh Tanish Agrawal and, Darshana Jadhav.