Imtiaz Jaleel's 'gimmick' for vote bank

-Politics is going on behind chain hunger strike: Allegations made by union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MP Imtiaz Jaleel is playing politics over the name change for the votes of the Muslim community, said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in a press conference on Sunday. He also challenged Jaleel to explain why he was so sympathetic towards Aurangzeb.

MP Jaleel has started a chain agitation in front of the collector office. When reporters quizzed why did the police administration allow the protest and other protests are not allowed by the police. Dr Karad said, we met the police commissioner and gave a statement on this matter.

MP Jaleel has demanded a vote on the name change. On this Dr Karad said, how will the decision of the government be changed by voting. Because the Central and State governments elected by the people have decided to change the name of the district. So the name Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will remain forever. My appeal to Jaleel as a colleague in parliamentary politics is that he should stop this politics. Law and order of the city should not be disturbed under the guise of hunger strike. Emphasis should be placed on the politics of development by accepting the decision of the government.

He also challenged Jaleel to declare what contribution he has made in the development of the city and district during his career as an MP. State general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, City president Shirish Boralkar, Eijaz Deshmukh were present on this occasion.

Why so sympathetic about Aurangzeb

Cooperation minister Atul Save said, even among Muslims, children are not named Aurangzeb. This shows how cruel Aurangzeb was. MP Jaleel should tell why he is so sympathetic about Aurangzeb.