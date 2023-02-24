In-laws booked for torturing woman

Aurangabad

Waluj MIDC police booked five in-laws for torturing their 25-year-old daughter-in-law for not having a child.

Police said, Rani Karal was married to Sharad Kedare (Wadul, Shevgaon) eight years back. Her parents had given Rs 5 lakh jewellery and other gifts to her in marriage. However, her husband and in-laws used to torture her as she was not having any children and often demanded her to bring money from her parents. Fed up with constant torture, Rani lodged a complaint against her husband Sharad, father-in-law Ramesh, mother-in-law Shobha, brothers-in-law Navnath, Kishor Avhad, and sister-in-law Manisha. PSI Rahul Nirwal is further investigating the case.