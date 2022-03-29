Inauguration of Credai's Dream Home Expo today

Aurangabad, March 29:

The much awaited ‘Dream Home Expo’ of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) will be inaugurated at Jabinda ground on Wednesday at 10.30 am. District collector Sunil Chavan, Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, Cidco chief administrator Deepa Mudhol, SBI DGM Ravi Kumar Verma and HDFC regional manager Chandrakant Zade will be present on the occasion. The five-day exhibition will have around 100 stalls. Customers will find numerous options to buy houses, flats, row-houses, bungalows and offices in different parts of the city. The organizers have appealed to the people to visit this exhibition in maximum number.