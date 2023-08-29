Inauguration of E-Filing facility in Aurangabad Bench today

Implementation of the Chief Justice's directive to make courts in the country 'paperless'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant step towards digitizing court proceedings, Justice Ravindra V Ghuge will inaugurate the ‘E-Filing Facility Centre’ at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. The centre, aimed at promoting paperless courts, will provide lawyers with the necessary infrastructure and support to file documents electronically.

The programme will be held under the chairmanship of Justice Mangesh S Patil. State Bar council guardian member Adv Vasantrao D Salunke and Adv Amol Shivajirao Sawant will be present.

The event is organized courtesy of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa and in collaboration with the High Court Bar Association. All the lawyers are requested to attend the programme, appealed Narasimha Jadhav, secretary Adv Radhakrishna Ingole and executive members.

The bar council has taken up the initiative to implement Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's directive to make courts 'paperless' across the country. As part of this endeavor, the council will furnish the facility with computers, scanners, printers, internet connectivity, and electricity connections. Trained personnel will be available at the center to assist lawyers with e-filing and other related tasks at discounted rates.