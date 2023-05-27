Inauguration of physicians conference addressing complex medical issues

Over 300 physicians from all across Maharashtra participate in the conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A regional conference of physicians 'Marathwada Regional Physicians Conference' (Marficon) commenced in the city on Saturday. This is the first time in nearly 15 years that such an event has taken place.

The conference, organized in collaboration with the state-level physician association, aims to address complex and critical medical topics, providing a platform for experts to share their insights and knowledge. The discussions during the conference are expected to enhance physicians understanding and improve patient care, said Dr Sanjay Patne, president of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar physicians association.

Over 300 doctors from the Marathwada region, including 180 physicians from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and practitioners from rural areas, have registered for the conference. This widespread participation is anticipated to facilitate the dissemination of the latest advancements and technologies in the medical field to remote regions. Representatives from the Maharashtra physicians association, Dr Narayan Degavkar, Dr BK Mahavarkar, Dr Umesh Pingle, Dr Girish Rajadhyaksha, Dr SR Jaiswal and others participated in the conference.

Insightful presentations on the first day

The first day of the conference featured insightful presentations on various medical subjects. Dr Gitesh Dalvi delivered a talk on 'Acute Coronary Syndrome,' focusing on heart disease, while Dr Sharad Biradar and Dr Lokesh Lakkas discussed management in the intensive care unit. Furthermore, Dr Govind Vaijwade provided guidance on stroke management, and a poster exhibition under the supervision of Jyoti Kharge was held.