Inauguration of renovated Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

The inauguration of the newly renovated Sant Eknath Rangmandir will be held on January 25 by the guardian minister Subhash Desai at 8 pm. The corporation has spent Rs 8 crore on the renovation work of the rangmandir.

The municipal corporation built the Sant Eknath Rangmandir in Osmanpur in 1991. The theater hosts dramas, classical music programmes, mushaira, cultural and political events. Theater was being made available to the organizers at very reasonable rates. As a result, the drama movement in the city gained momentum. However, due to lack of upkeep the condition of the rangmandir deteriorated. The municipal corporation also neglected maintenance and repairs. Many artists also expressed displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the theater. Veteran artists like Prashant Damle openly criticized the poor condition of the theater. Therefore, in 2017, Rangmandir was closed for repairs. Initially, a budget of Rs 2.5 crore was prepared. The municipal authorities gradually increased the number of works and Rs 8 crore was spent on various works. It took about three and a half years to repair. Works often stalled due to lack of funds. The work was completed after receiving funds from the district planning committee and smart city.

Major development works in the theater

The theater now has an updated air conditioning system. New wooden planks were installed on the stage of the theater and the entire stage has been redesigned. Good quality chairs have been installed throughout the theater. Apart from this, coloring, beautification were also done.