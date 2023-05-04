Income Tax Outreach Prog held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Income Tax Department jointly organised ‘Income Tax Outreach Programme’ at ICAI Bhawan, on Thursday.

Director of Income Tax (I and CI)-Pune Rajeev Kumar inaugurated the programme as chief guest. , Additional Commissioner of Income Tax (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Kiran Deshpande graced the programme.

City branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao delivered the welcome address.

Addressing the gathering, Rajeev Kumar said 859 cases were disposed in Marathwada and Rs 27 lakh tax was collected from them by the department under the e-verification scheme. A total of 895 cases were detected in the region. He said that notices in about 3 lakhs cases were issued from all over the country. “In the e-verification scheme 2021, Pune city is second on a national level. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the first in the Pune region,” he added.

A total of 120 participants, including Income Tax Officers (ITOs), were present in this programme. ITO (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Shakeel Khan proposed a vote of thanks. CA Jayant Joshi, IT officers from Beed, Parbhani, Latur and Nanded were present. CA Rupali Bothara, CA Mahesh Indani, CA Kedar Pande, CA Amol Godha and CA Yogesh Agrawal were present.