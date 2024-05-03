Increase in number of candidates results in rise in EVM requirement

Preparations underway to accommodate all names in upcoming Lok Sabha constituency polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, a significant surge in the number of candidates has necessitated an increase in the number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the upcoming elections. A total of 37 candidates are vying for the seat, prompting the requirement of 3 ballot units at each polling station. With 2,040 polling stations in the constituency, a staggering 6,420 EVMs will be needed to facilitate the voting process effectively.

To address this increased demand, the administration has taken proactive measures by ordering 4,898 additional EVMs from Chandrapur. Furthermore, 12 engineers have been engaged to conduct preliminary inspections of these EVMs, ensuring their proper functioning.

The rise in the number of candidates has placed additional stress on the administrative machinery. With the campaign period coming to an end on May 11 at 5 pm, the focus will shift toward the voting process scheduled for May 13. The election results are set to be announced on June 4. As a consequence of the increased candidate count, the ballot unit buzzer will now sound 38 times, and the number of rounds will be higher. Consequently, a mock poll will be conducted to ensure a smooth voting experience.

Ballot strongroom preparations

The printing of ballot papers commenced on the evening of April 29. Various individuals, including army soldiers, inmates in Harsul jail, voting process officials, and employees, will cast their votes through ballot papers. The printed ballots will be securely stored in the strongroom.

Requirement of EVMs in the constituency:

- Kannad: 862 EVMs

- Aurangabad Central: 758

- Aurangabad West: 809

- Aurangabad East: 832

- Gangapur: 835

- Vaijapur: 811