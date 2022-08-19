Independence Day as Grandparents Day at PJK, Waluj

Aurangabad, August 19:

Podar Jumbo Kids, Waluj celebrated Independence Day as Grandparents Day. Grandparents took active part in celebrations. The theme for this year was “Nature first, always First”

Activities like quiz, games, art and craft, music, and movement for children, parents and grandparents were organised. Director Dr Swati Popat Vats, general manager Manoj Kale, principal Loius Rodrigues and headmistress Riya Kapoor were present.