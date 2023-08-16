Independence Day at ACE Academy
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 16, 2023 01:50 PM 2023-08-16T13:50:12+5:30 2023-08-16T13:50:12+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ACE Academy, Chikalthana celebrated the 77th Independence Day. Retired army officer Ashok Hange was the chief guest. Students from nursery to standard 10th presented a march past, patriotic songs, speeches, dance and a Yoga Presentation.
Parents appreciated the efforts of the students and the staff. Headmaster, cultural department, teaching and non-teaching staff made efforts to make the event successful.