Independence Day at Auxin English School
Aurangabad, August 25:
Auxin English School, Jinsi celebrated the Independence Day with enthusiasm. Flag hoisting was performed. Students participated in the cultural programme enthusiastically. Chief guest was chairman KBN Educational and Social Welfare Society Qazi Toufeeque Ahmed. Parents were happy to see their little ones performing confidently with patriotism.