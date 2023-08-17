Independence Day at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Chaitanya Valley International School. Staff, students and parents were present in large numbers.

Chief guest and industrialist Shridhar H Navghare, guests of honour Ramukaka Shelke, Bhausaheb Tupe and director Satish Tupe unfurled the tricolor flag.

Inspiring speeches by the students took the audience down memory lane. The students of choir group sang the patriotic song. The mesmerizing dance performances were a treat to the eye.

Meritorious students in both scholastic and non-scholastic areas were honoured. Shridhar motivated the students to think big and work diligently towards fulfilling dreams. Bhausaheb Tupe advised the students to become ideal citizens.