Independence Day at Children's Park
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2023 12:40 AM 2023-08-17T00:40:02+5:30 2023-08-17T00:40:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Children's Park International School, Deolai, celebrated 77th Independence Day.
Chief guest and retired Captain of Indian Army M R Manikant hoisted the national flag. Dr Shrikant Deshpande, Surekha Mane were present. Students presented speeches, PT, and a drama followed by patriotic songs.
Harsheta Nair conducted the proceedings. Rupali Mande proposed a vote of thanks. Teachers and the staff members took efforts for the success of the programme.