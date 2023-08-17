Independence Day at Children's Park

Published: August 17, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Children's Park International School, Deolai, celebrated 77th Independence Day. Chief guest and retired Captain of Indian Army ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Children's Park International School, Deolai, celebrated 77th Independence Day.

Chief guest and retired Captain of Indian Army M R Manikant hoisted the national flag. Dr Shrikant Deshpande, Surekha Mane were present. Students presented speeches, PT, and a drama followed by patriotic songs.

Harsheta Nair conducted the proceedings. Rupali Mande proposed a vote of thanks. Teachers and the staff members took efforts for the success of the programme.

