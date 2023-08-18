Independence Day at Greenvalley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the students of the Greenvalley School. The students decorated their classrooms with colourful balloons and ribbons. The school campus was also beautifully decorated with flags and balloons. School director and chief guest Dayal Singh hoisted the flag. Students form Grade 3 to 10 presented patriotic songs, dances, acts on freedom fighters and women’s empowerment. Principal Urmila Kanwar paid homage to the brave martyrs of the freedom struggle.