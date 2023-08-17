Independence Day at Little Flower School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Little Flower School, Cantonment celebrated Independence Day with enthusiasm. In-charge principal Sr. Janani accompanied by vice-principal Sr. Antoniammal, Sr. Alzira Furtado and Dorothy More hoisted the national flag. The celebration was a vivid showcase of India’s diverse cultural heritage. Students from different grades presented speeches, patriotic song, dance performance and took part in fancy dress competition. Sr. Janani spoke on topics related to civic responsibility, community service, and the role of youth in shaping the nation’s future.