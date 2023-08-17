Independence Day at Motiwala School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amanullah Motiwala High School celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed hoisted the flag. Students delivered speeches and presented patriotic songs. Assistant teacher Jabeen Sultana was the convener while Ayesha Mohammed Aqueel (standard 10th) presented a vote of thanks.

Headmistress (Primary) Wasiunnisa Siddiqui, teaching, non-teaching staff of high and primary School were present.