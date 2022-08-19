Independence Day at PSBA School

Aurangabad, August 18:

PSBA English School celebrated the Independence Day. A beautiful programme was presented by the students of Std. I to X. Students dressed up as freedom fighters and the guest were escorted by the newly elected Students Council members. The National Flag was hoisted by school principal Padma Jawlekar followed by the National Anthem.

Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar requested the students to give more importance to education to become responsible citizens. The students anchors of Std. IX and X highlighted the achievement of India after Independence till today in various fields. Students delivered speeches in Hindi, Marathi and English paying tributes to freedom fighters. Students also presented various cultural programmes. The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations were held from August 9 to 14h by conducting various activities.

Vice-principal (Senior Secondary) Archana Kurundkar proposed a vote of thanks. The programme was anchored by Students of Std. IX and X and Arati Dubey and Medha Parnaik.