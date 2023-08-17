Independence Day at Wise English School

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2023 05:15 PM 2023-08-17T17:15:02+5:30 2023-08-17T17:15:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wise English School organised various activities for the classes Nursery to IX to mark the Independence Day. ...

Independence Day at Wise English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Wise English School organised various activities for the classes Nursery to IX to mark the Independence Day. Students made national flags. They celebrated the Independence Day with enthusiasm. All the staff and management took efforts in making the programme successful.

