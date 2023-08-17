Independence Day at Wise English School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2023 05:15 PM 2023-08-17T17:15:02+5:30 2023-08-17T17:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wise English School organised various activities for the classes Nursery to IX to mark the Independence Day. ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Wise English School organised various activities for the classes Nursery to IX to mark the Independence Day. Students made national flags. They celebrated the Independence Day with enthusiasm. All the staff and management took efforts in making the programme successful.Open in app