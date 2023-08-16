Independence Day celebrated at EPFO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated at the regional Employees Provident Fund Office (EPFO) on August 15. Acting regional EPFO commissioner - 1 Jagdish Tambe hoisted the national flag. Regional commissioner - II Ramesh Kumar, assistant commissioner Mukteshwar Vyas, S S Modani, Anil Babrekar, P T Gaikwad and others were present.