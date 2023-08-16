Independence Day celebrated at EPFO
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 16, 2023 11:40 PM 2023-08-16T23:40:12+5:30 2023-08-16T23:40:12+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The 77th Independence Day was celebrated at the regional Employees Provident Fund Office (EPFO) on August 15. Acting regional EPFO commissioner - 1 Jagdish Tambe hoisted the national flag. Regional commissioner - II Ramesh Kumar, assistant commissioner Mukteshwar Vyas, S S Modani, Anil Babrekar, P T Gaikwad and others were present.