Independence Day celebrated at the Angel Kids International School.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Independence Day was celebrated enthusiastically at the Angel Kids International School. Students of all Houses formed political boundary of India. Students of grade II and III came in ethnic wear to show the unity in diversity. Through speeches of students, school remembered all freedom fighters. Students from grade V, VI and X presented a dance performance on patriotic songs. School director Tukaram Mundhe wished the students, teachers and parents. Sports teachers Pravin Wagh and Sharad Pawar took efforts for grand success.