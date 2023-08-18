Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm at Vidyā-Araṇyam Educational Cluster, MGM Gandheli

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Independence Day programme was held at Vidyā-Araṇyam Educational Cluster with great enthusiasm. Vision director Parwati Dutta hoisted the national flag. The students of Marathi and English medium schools and Junior College under Vidyā-Araṇyam Educational Cluster of classes 4th to 10th presented a parade. The students presented speeches and patriotic songs followed by demonstrations of Yoga and physical training. Parwati Dutta said true freedom (mukti) can be achieved through knowledge (vidya) and quoted the slogan 'Saa Vidyaa Yaa Vimuktaye' (Vidya/knowledge is that which liberates). The programme was coordinated by the students of Class XI. In-charge headmistress Pallavi Tribhuvan, teachers and non-teaching staff contributed in making the event successful.