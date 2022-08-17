Independence Day celebration at Podar

Aurangabad, August 17:

Podar International School CBSE celebrated Independence Day with joie de vivre. The principal hoisted the flag together with the vice-principal, administrative officer, the head boy and the head girl. Everyone sang the National Anthem. A cultural programme presented by students gave a glimpse of the importance of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Students also gave speeches in English, Hindi and Marathi. The skit Our Tricolour - A Masterpiece, mesmerizing dances and group songs enthralled the audience. Loyalty certificates were given away to teachers who gave their dedicated service to the school for five and ten years. The principal highlighted the need to contribute to the development of the country through various means.