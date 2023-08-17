Independence Day celebration at Utopian Kidzone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Utopian Kidzone celebrated the Independence Day with patriotic fervor. The festivities kicked off with a brilliant march past by students. Chief guest and ophthalmologist Dr A A Deshpande hoisted the flag. Students presented a colorful cultural programme showcasing the rich diversity of our nation through vibrant dances and melodious songs. Director Abhay Srivastava, principal Rashmi Srivastava, teachers Sunita Ghodke, Priyanka Gore, Sweta Dongre, and support staff made the event successful.