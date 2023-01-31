Independent water supply scheme for Auric

-Jackwell will also be constructed in Jayakwadi

Aurangabad: To meet the water needs of the industries in the Shendra and Bidkin industrial belts of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) in future, the Auric administration has decided to establish a separate jackwell in Jayakwadi Dam and lay a waterline up to DMIC.

About 180 companies have invested around Rs 7500 crore in Shendra Auric so far. Now only 10 to 15 small plots are left in Shendra. This has led Auric to focus on the Bidkin industrial belt. An international convention centre will be set up at Shendra. Land in Bidkin DMIC will be given to upcoming industries. There, work is underway to set up the necessary facilities on 163 acres of land reserved for a food park. Moreover, the government has decided to give around 100 acres of land to small and micro enterprises. MIDC has agreed to supply 20 MLD water to Auric. Presently two MLD water supply to Shendra belt is done by MIDC daily. Considering the water requirement of about 74 MLD for both the future industrial belts, Auric has decided to implement a separate water supply scheme. Under this, a separate jackwell will be set up at Jayakwadi Dam in Paithan and a pipeline will be laid from there to DMIC, senior sources said.