India Tourism officer R J Ram passes away

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

An assistant director of Indiatourism (Aurangabad), Ram Janam Ram, has died while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Lucknow, today afternoon. He was 52.

The last rites upon him will be performed at a crematorium in Lucknow tomorrow morning. He leaves behind a family comprising a wife, one son and one daughter (both colleges going students). He was a native of Kharona-Rampur in the Ghazipur district.

The departed soul has joined the Aurangabad office as manager (or Assistant Director) in 2019. Earlier, he had worked for a long period as a tourist information officer (TIO) in the same office. He will always be remembered for his cheerful, polite and co-operation attitude in the tourism circle.