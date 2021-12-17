India Tourism officer R J Ram passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 17, 2021 07:00 PM2021-12-17T19:00:01+5:302021-12-17T19:00:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 17:
An assistant director of Indiatourism (Aurangabad), Ram Janam Ram, has died while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Lucknow, today afternoon. He was 52.
The last rites upon him will be performed at a crematorium in Lucknow tomorrow morning. He leaves behind a family comprising a wife, one son and one daughter (both colleges going students). He was a native of Kharona-Rampur in the Ghazipur district.
The departed soul has joined the Aurangabad office as manager (or Assistant Director) in 2019. Earlier, he had worked for a long period as a tourist information officer (TIO) in the same office. He will always be remembered for his cheerful, polite and co-operation attitude in the tourism circle.