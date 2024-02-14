Indian Army 2024 recruitment: Online CEE applications now open

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Indian Army has unveiled its recruitment plans for the year 2024, inviting aspiring candidates to participate in the Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for the recruiting rally year 2024-25. The official notification has been released on the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, with the application window open from February 13, 2024, to March 22, 2024.

The recruitment process will be conducted in two phases, with Phase 1 comprising an online computer based written examination (Online CEE) at designated CBT centers. Notably, candidates applying for the Agniveer office assistant/SKT position will undergo a typing test as part of the online CEE.

In Phase 2, the recruitment rally will be organized by the Army recruitment office at the designated rally venue. A new inclusion in this phase is the adaptability test, which will precede the medical examination. As per the official announcement, candidates are required to bring functional smartphones with adequate battery life and a minimum of 2 GB data for the adaptability test. Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website for comprehensive details regarding the recruitment notification, said Colonel Anuj Singhal, director of recruiting.