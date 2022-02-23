Indian science tradition is splendid, beneficial

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

“The tradition of Indian science has been very splendid and world-class for over 5000 years. Country’s culture has been broad-minded with taking care of global welfare,” said Dr Ranjan Garge, former Principal of Government College of Arts and Science.

He was speaking on the second of the weeklong ‘Vidyan Prasar Mahotsav’ being held at Vivekanand College up to February 28. The science exhibition received a good response today.

College vice-president Dr D R Shengule, Dr R B Shejule, Dr M M Murambikar were also present.

Guiding the participants, senior scientist and head of Weather Bureau of Pune Dr K S Hosalikar said “When late Dr A P J Abdul Kalam was asked about his favourite research subject, he replied that alloy metal than making rocket and missile research. Alloy is used to making artificial limbs.”

The experts also spoke on the life of Padma Bhushan P Koteshvaram, Padma Shri P R Pisharoty and the first woman meteorologist of the country Anna Mani.

In the afternoon session, short movies like ‘Biofuel: Sustainable Alternative for Greener Future, The Good Dinosaur. Students visited the library exhibition, science on a wheel, microbial safari projects. Sharmista Thakur conducted the proceedings of the programme.