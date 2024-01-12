Indigo flight gets delayed by three hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The IndiGo flight between Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which has been consistently arriving late due to various reasons, again arrived three hours late on Friday.

As a result, the passengers from both sides had to bear the brunt of the delay. This is the third time an IndiGo flight has arrived late in the last month. Indigo's Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai flight arrives at Chikalthana airport at 6.20 am every morning. It flies again to Mumbai at 7 am. On Friday, however, the flight from Mumbai reached the city at 9.30 am. The company said that the delay was due to air traffic congestion.