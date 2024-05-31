Individuals; Societies appealed to avail benefit under Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme

MSCHSF seeks immediate intervention of the state government for welfare of housing societies; individuals through fair implementation of mutation of properties under Deemed Conveyance; setting up single window clearance system of Re-development proposals etc.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Co-operative Housing Societies Federation (MSCHSF) through Aurangabad District Co-operative Housing Societies Federation (ADCHSF) has appealed to the housing societies to get themselves registered and avail benefits of Maharashtra Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme as it has been extended by the state government till June 2024.

MSCHSF is a body having registration of 1.25 lakh housing societies and over one lakh apartments in Maharashtra, while ADCHSF is having registration of 1800 housing societies. Of which, 800 are in Liquidifaction and out of the remaining 1000 only 50 per cent housing societies are active. MSCHSF is holding its Executive Body meeting to sensitise the individuals and societies about their rights, their duties and how to stay with dignity in the city, after a span of 43 years.

While addressing the press conference, the MSCHSF president Sunil Patvardhan said, “ The red-tapism in the government machinery and laying of tedious conditions is distancing the societies from redeveloping their old and dilapidated housing complexes under Re-development and Self-Development Scheme (as per the GR of 2019). We are demanding for setting up of single window clearance system so that large number of housing societies will come forward for redevelopment. We are also strongly pursuing the demand for implementation of Deemed Conveyance so that the land and the building gets mutuated in the name of societies from the builders and developers in property registration (PR) card or 7/12 documents. However, the loopholes in the system is delaying the welfare of the housing societies and individuals.”

At the outset, Aurangabad District Co-operative Housing Societies Federation (ADCHSF) president J C Francis made an introductory speech and briefed upon the state level meet being hosted by the local office in the city. He pin-pointed towards burning issues of the housing societies and the absence of coordination by the government officials in fair implementation of welfare schemes.

MSCHSF office-bearer and Supreme Court lawyer, Adv Shreeprasad Parab underlined the immediate need of introducing single window clearance system so that the housing societies will get all the permissions, approvals and payments at one place. Presently, one has to visit different offices, different cities to scrtunise plans, seek approvals and permissions and make payments. The clearance at one place will reduce the burden of work load and encourage filing of maximum proposals.

MSCHSF office-bearers Manohar Deshpande, Jaishree Marathe and many others were also present on the occasion.

Box

Poor response to Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme?

ADCHSF president J C Francis elaborated that the ‘Abhay Yojana’ offers complete exemption from stamp duty and related fines for documents or deeds registered/executed between 1980 and 2020. The scheme has been extended to June 2024. We are encouraging the individuals and housing societies to get registered their unregistered property documents so that they hold legal status and may seek housing loan in future.

“ Sadly, there are over 40,000 apartments in the city, however, the response from societies was just 1 pc. Besides, 1000 persons applied for benefit under the scheme. We are equally concern as the scheme is not yearning success due to poor cooperation from the sub-registrar,” said Francis expressing concern over delay in inclusion of ownership in PR Card/7-12 and rise in Liquidification cases.