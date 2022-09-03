Aurangabad, Sep 3:

The industrial suppliers supply products worth Rs 1000 crore annually to industries in Aurangabad district, said Suraj Dumne, president of the Aurangabad Industrial Suppliers Association (AISA) in a press conference held in the city on Saturday.

The conference was organised on the backdrop of the AISA Engineering expo 2022, being held in Aurangabad between December 16 to 19. Speaking further, Dumne said, the industries and suppliers underwent a drastic change after Covid. As the imports came to a standstill, manufacturers resorted to manufacturing products within the country. In the past one year, we have been able to reduce our dependence on foreign imports by 75 per cent. Only 25 per cent of products are imported from other countries. The 'Make In India' and other initiatives of the Central government have given a boost to indigenous manufacturing.

Likewise, the supply of industrial products has retained the pre-covid level. The industries in Aurangabad have fully recovered and at present require products worth Rs 1000 crore. The highest demand is from the automobile and liquor sector. Project chairman Milind Umadikar, secretary Dattatray Bedade, Satish Mandole and others were present.

Four day industrial expo

AISA along with Globe-Tech has organised ‘AISA Engineering Expo 2022’ between December 16-19 in Aurangabad. The expo will be held on the Ayodhyanagri ground on Railway station road. The expo will be held in an area of 2500 sq m and around 300 companies from all over the country will put up their stalls in the expo.