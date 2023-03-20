Industrialist estate to come up on 300 hectares in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Proposed agriculture-based industrial estate will come i[ on 300 hectares of land at Sillod instead of 1,000 hectares.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation is mulling over developing the industrial area on Government so that land can be made available at a cheaper rate to the industries.

The officers of MIDC inspected two to three times during the last four months.

At the beginning, it decided to develop industries on 1000 hectares of land.

Of them, 300 hectares of Government land was to be used while 700 hectares of land was to be acquired from the farmers.

If the farmers' land is acquired, it will cost Rs 300 per square meter for the industrialists. This price of per square meter at a place like Sillod is unaffordable to the industrialists. Considering this, it was decided to keep the price of land low and establish industrial estate only on Government land.

High-level officers said that 300 acres of land would be used for industries.

If the Government land is used, MID will be able to make available land to the industries at Rs 125 per square meter.

Maiz, ginger, cotton, and chilli are cultivated in Sillod.

The farmers throw their crops on the road if they do not get the required price. This results in farmers' financial losses.

The Central Government started the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of the Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme while State Government is implementing Mukhyamanti Rojgar Nirmiti Yojana. There is also the‘ Startup Indian Seed Fund scheme to encourage startups.