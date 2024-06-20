Industrialists being threatened & extorted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Police patrolling will be increased in the industrial estate. Patrolling will be carried out after every two hours in the main areas. Also, if anyone is blackmailing an industrialist in the name of contribution or demanding extortion in the name of false complaints, inform the police immediately. Strict action will be taken against such people,” said Navneet Kanwat, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP).

He was speaking in a meeting held with office-bearers of the Marathwada Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture(MASSIA)at its Chikalthana Office today.

MASSIA president Chetan Raut, Arjun Gayke, Keshav Paratkar, Anil Patil, Manish Agarwal, Arjun Gaikwad and others were present. The industrialists also informed the DCP about the problem of illegal parking of trucks, tankers and heavy vehicles which are proving a hurdle in traffic in industrial areas. They also expressed concern over the rise in cases of robbery.

Other problems of industrialists discussed with DCP

-- ome miscreants ransacked a famous cake shop on June 15 and destroyed all the cakes. Local goons are threatening and robbing workers and businessmen.

--They also pointed out the serious problem of consumption of liquor in public places, extortion of money in the name of contribution, intimidation if money is not paid and blackmailing by giving false complaints against businessmen.

-- Customers from the two hotels of Chikalthana create a nuisance all night on the streets. They sing loudly.

On hearing this complaint, Kanwat ordered PoliceInspector Gautam Patare to immediately issue notices under Section 149 to both hotels. “Industrialists should increase the number of CCTV cameras and streetlights. Police will provide a safe environment to entrepreneurs through increasing regular patrolling,” Kanwat assured them.