Industrialists to participate in international fair in Bulgaria

Fair to be held between September 19 to 24

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Companies from Aurangabad will be participating in the 'International Technical Fair' held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, which is considered a globally important industrial exhibition. The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) under the export promotion initiative ‘Local to Global’ has taken a lead to give an international platform to local industrialist to exhibit their products. This exhibition has been organized from September 19 to 24.

The exhibition mainly comprised international companies in the fields of machine building, robotics technology, styrotech, electro mobility, automation, construction material, electrical engineering, material and tools sector. About 25,000 investors and entrepreneurs from about 25 countries will be visiting the exhibition every day. Ten companies in the engineering and tools sector in Marathwada have registered for the expo and five more companies have shown interest in participating in the international expo.

Aurangabad and Marathwada region has a large number of engineering companies with export potential. MSMEs and other companies need to look at this expo as a first step towards the global export market and this exhibition will be a great opportunity for engineering companies with export potential to enter the European market. CMIA president Nitin Gupta appealed that the companies working in this field should take advantage of this opportunity.

Stalls in India pavilion

There will be a 100 square feet booths in this six-day technical fair for exhibiting the products. The industrialists will have their stalls set up in the India Pavilion.