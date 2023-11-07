Industries expect 50 percent surge, eye Rs 2000 Cr turnover for festive season

Automobile companies have increased orders, vendors working extra days to meet deadlines,

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vendors and suppliers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have ramped up production in anticipation of a spurt in sales during the upcoming festive season. According to suppliers, large automobile companies like Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Skoda, and Tata have increased their orders and asked suppliers to work extra days to complete them prior to the season.

Industrialists in the area are expecting a rise in activities and a turnover of Rs 2000 crore during the festive season. "The SMEs are expecting a 50 per cent rise in business during the festive season," said Anil Patil, president of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA). "Large companies had placed orders for the festive season two months ago. The total business generally clock about 70-80 per cent year growth during Dussehra-Diwali. This year we expect it to be around 40 to 50 per cent that is around Rs 2000 crore."

Working in three shifts

Sumit Garje, member of the industrial suppliers association said that this is the peak production time for the city's suppliers and vendors. "Orders have tanked by 40 to 50 per cent for Dussehra-Diwali," he said. "Automobile companies have placed orders, and suppliers are trying their best to meet the deadlines. Entrepreneurs have increased the shifts to three and are working on holidays to fulfil the orders."

Margins reduced, priority to get orders

Entrepreneurs are scaling up production by 40 to 50 per cent after receiving orders for the festive season. However, the companies have reduced the margins. "As an association, we are working on 2-3 parameters, including talking to companies to increase the margins," said Patil.

Workers demanding increase in wages

Meanwhile, workers are demanding increased wages, taking advantage of the peak season. In normal days, a contractual worker used to earn Rs 400-500 a day, but now the workers are asking up to Rs 600-700 for a day's work.