Industries Minister Uday Samant to visit city Today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Industries Minister Uday Samant is set to visit the city tomorrow for a series of important engagements. The visit aims to address key issues in the industrial and linguistic sectors of the region.

The minister's day will begin at 11 am with a review of industrial and departmental schemes for the Marathwada region at Auric Hall, Auric City. Following this, he will assess ongoing projects at 12.30 pm. At 1.30 pm, he is scheduled to meet with officials to discuss challenges faced by various industrial organizations in the area. In the afternoon, Samant will shift his focus to the Marathi Language Department, conducting a review meeting at the District Collector’s Office at 3 pm. Later, at 4.30 pm, he will attend a cultural program titled “Abhivadan Abhijat May Marathi La” at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University(BAMU). Concluding his visit, the minister will hold a meeting with Shiv Sena officials at the Subhedari Government Rest House at 6 pm. After completing these engagements, he is expected to return to Mumbai by flight in the evening.